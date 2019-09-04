Willie Taggart Blames Poor Hydration For FSU Loss To Boise State

Florida State football coach Willie Taggart thinks poor hydration is the reason the Seminoles lost to Boise State on Saturday

FSU started off the game hot before the Broncos caught up. Once Boise got things rolling, the Seminoles just weren’t able to match them. The head coach thinks he knows one of the main reasons why.

Taggart said the following when discussing hydration and the loss to Boise State, according to the Tallahassee Democrat:

I think after going through last weekend and seeing our guys going down and cramping, one thing we talked about with our medical staff is our guys got to hydrate. That can’t be on Friday, that can’t be on Thursday, they need to start hydrating early in the week and take care of their bodies. We can’t leave it up to our players just to do it. We’ve got to force them to hydrate and take care of themselves. I don’t know if we did a good job of that last weekend. One of those situations where you live and learn, and we’ll make sure that we help our guys when it comes to that.

Yeah, I hate to break the news to Taggart, but hydration wasn't the problem with the Seminoles on Saturday. Not at all.

FSU lost because the Broncos simply played better when it mattered most. The Seminoles were up big early, and then pissed it all away in epic fashion.

I don’t think you can blame hydration for that loss. That one might be on coaching and poor second half play.

Now, the good news for me is I was hammering the BSU moneyline all game. When they were down big, I just kept smashing it.

Was I nervous at times? No because I knew Willie Taggart would blow it. If there’s one thing we can count on over the past year, it’s that FSU will always ultimately screw up.

So, major thank you to Taggart for letting his players not hydrate properly. It made me a ton of money. I couldn’t be more thankful!