Wisconsin Releases Awesome ‘Jump Around’ Video Ahead Of Central Michigan Game

Wisconsin dropped an awesome football video Tuesday night on Twitter.

Ahead of the Saturday football game against Central Michigan, the Badgers posted a video celebrating 20 years of “Jump Around,” which is widely-considered the greatest tradition in college football. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wisconsin Football (@badgerfootball) on Aug 31, 2019 at 4:57pm PDT

For those of you who don’t know, Camp Randall rocks to the song and gets the whole stadium shaking. I’m honestly not sure there’s a more intimidating scene to behold as an opposing team going into the fourth quarter.

Watch the awesome video below.

Some people call it a game tradition We consider Jump Around a way of life Let’s live life to the fullest this Saturday!#OnWisconsin || #Badgers pic.twitter.com/VmOAV4VIZU — Wisconsin Football (@BadgerFootball) September 4, 2019

You can go ahead and inject that video right into my veins. It gave me legit goosebumps. Rocking to “Jump Around” is something every Badger holds close to their heart.

It’s a game day tradition unlike any other. It’s 80,000 people from different backgrounds coming together for one common cause.

It’s what America and college football are all about.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wisconsin Football (@badgerfootball) on Sep 3, 2019 at 4:24pm PDT

Pray for the Central Michigan players. They have no idea what is about to hit them, and I can promise you they’ve never played in an atmosphere like the one they’ll be playing in Saturday.

It’s going to terrify them, and that’s the whole point. When the Badgers show up, we’re not showing up to play nice.

We’re coming to take souls.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wisconsin Football (@badgerfootball) on Sep 3, 2019 at 2:29pm PDT

It’s going to be a fun time, and I can’t wait to get to 2-0. See you soon!