Politics

Yang Says Electing Biden Would Take America ‘Backwards In Time’

Democratic Presidential Hopefuls Attend AARP Candidate Forums In Iowa

(Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

Phillip Nieto Contributor

Democratic presidential candidate, Andrew Yang, said that if Joe Biden was elected  he would take America “literally, backwards in time.”

During a CBS News interview clip released on Wednesday, Yang said he would be able to defeat Biden and pointed towards his polling with independents and Trump voters, as evidence he could win the general election if he was the Democratic nominee. The full interview is expected to be released on Thursday. (RELATED: Andrew Yang Wants To Take Over CNN’s Control Room)

MIAMI, FLORIDA – JUNE 27: Democratic presidential candidate former tech executive Andrew Yang speaks during the second night of the first Democratic presidential debate on June 27, 2019 in Miami, Florida. A field of 20 Democratic presidential candidates was split into two groups of 10 for the first debate of the 2020 election, taking place over two nights at Knight Concert Hall of the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts of Miami-Dade County, hosted by NBC News, MSNBC, and Telemundo. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

“I’m one of only two candidates in the field that 10 percent or more of Donald Trump voters say that they would support,” Yang said.”It’s because I’m focused on solving the problems that they see around them every day. And I’m laser-focused on trying to make their lives better. That’s why I’m getting thousands of Trump voters as well as independents and Libertarians and Democrats and progressives.”

He added, “If I’m the Democratic nominee, we win. That’s the math.”

Yang concluded that it won’t be long before we see him leading in the polls because of his appeal to Trump voters.

The former tech executive then proceeded to go after the former Vice President saying that Biden wants to take America back to the “Obama-Biden administration.”

“If you listen to Joe talk about it, his main argument is that his election is going to be a restoration of the Obama-Biden administration, in essence,” Yang said to CBS. “Which is a move, literally, backwards in time. And so to me, saying that we can somehow erase not just Donald Trump’s presidency, but all of the reasons why people voted for Donald Trump, to me is not correct.”

Currently, Yang has 2.6% of support among Democrats for the Presidential nomination, according to polling average from RealClearPolitics.