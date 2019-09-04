Yuengling Becomes The Official Beer Of UCF Football

UCF has agreed to a deal for Yuengling to become the official beer of the program.

The American-produced brew will now serve as the official domestic beer of the Knights, according to Darren Rovell on Tuesday. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

JUST IN: ⁦@Yuengling_Beer⁩ has signed a deal to be the official domestic brew of ⁦the @UCFKnights⁩ pic.twitter.com/sWBFDKDcDx — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) September 3, 2019

There are two major points I want to make. First, it’s a good sign college football programs are now teaming up with beer companies.

I like that a lot. It’s a sign that the world of college football is heading in the correct direction. I can’t vote against that at all.

Anytime we can combine beer and college football, it’s a win for America.

Having said that, Yuengling is a trash beer that borders on being undrinkable. I was once offered a free pitcher of it at a bar and I turned it down.

Yes, you read that sentence correctly. I had the opportunity to drink a free pitcher of beer and chose not to because I dislike Yuengling that much.

I’d literally rather drink just about any beer out there, and it’s not even close. UCF is known as a dominant and winning program, but I question their future if they’re hitching up with Yuengling.

Why not team up with Miller Lite, Michelob Ultra or Bud Light? Why not link up with literally any other beer on the planet?

Why Yuengling? It just doesn’t add up, especially for a team like UCF.

I like UCF as a program and I like their rebellious spirit. However, I absolutely hate this move.