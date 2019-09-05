STUDY: 52% Of People TV Cheat On Their Significant Others

The majority of people apparently aren’t faithful in their relationships when it comes to television viewing habits.

52% of people have "tv cheated" on their significant other. That means they secretly watch ahead in the shows they're watching with their partner. 53% of women are tv cheaters, and 47% of men admit to doing it, according to a study from InMyArea.com.

Hand up. I have to own this one. I have 100% TV cheated in the past, and I'll 100% do it again in the future. In fact, I've TV cheated on multiple women. It's the only kind of cheating I've done, but I believe in honesty.

That's why I have to own the fact I've done it. If I'm watching "Yellowstone," "Jack Ryan" or any other show that I'm into, I'm not waiting.

I’m just not waiting at all.

However, the key to TV cheating is to just keep your damn mouth shut about it and act surprised whenever there’s a big development.

There’s no way anybody is going to know as long as you’re not running your mouth to everybody about how the show ends.

Watch ahead, stay silent, act surprised and everything will be fine.

Besides, isn’t it kind of selfish for a woman to ask me to not enjoy anything without her being present as well? I think so.

If she truly knows me, then she’d want me to tv cheat. It’d be an open relationship.

Now, as for the other kind of cheating, you’re a real scumbag if you engaged in that kind of activity. I just want that on the record so there’s no confusion going forward.

As those planning to read “The Things We’ve Seen, The Things We’ve Done” when I finally release it will know, it’s best to avoid being accused of that kind of behavior.

TV cheating? Knock yourself out.