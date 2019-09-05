Air Force Releases New Football Uniforms Inspired By The C-17 Aircraft

The Air Force Falcons have awesome new uniforms inspired by the C-17 aircraft.

The Air Force described the uniforms with the following:

The team will wear special uniforms honoring the C-17 for the Hawaii game, Oct. 19. The helmet is flat gray and designed after the plane. The gray uniform with black lettering features nine Air Force base tail flashes in place of the nameplate on the back of the jersey. The helmet is flat gray and designed after the nose of the plane. … This season’s uniform combination is the first to utilize reflective material which is on the side of the aircraft. The uniform has reflective material on the helmet and shoulders, sides of the jersey and side of the pants.

You can see photos of the awesome uniforms below.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Air Force Football (@af_football) on Sep 4, 2019 at 1:24pm PDT

My friends, there’s only one word to describe these uniforms and that word is fire. These uniforms are absolutely awesome.

I know the service academies aren’t exactly known for being able to hang with the big boys when it comes to college football, but I would never bet against a team with unis this fresh.

The C-17 is a badass aircraft. You can haul tanks around in that beast. That’s the kind of energy I want my football team to have.

Plus, the gray uniforms are just awesome from the helmet all the way down to the shoes.

I have no idea how good Air Force is supposed to be this season. Not a clue, but I’m not betting against them at all.

Forget only wearing these things for the Hawaii game. Wear them around the clock, go to class in them, sleep in them, eat in them and win in them.

The things are just way too damn cool to not rock around the clock.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Air Force Football (@af_football) on Aug 31, 2019 at 3:45pm PDT

The service academies should honestly just make it their priority to have the best uniforms in all of college football.

Every single one should be inspired by a battle, some kind of equipment or some epic leader they had. We didn’t win WWII so that our football teams would have lame uniforms.

That’s a fact. Props to the Air Force for rocking these gray outfits. I’m all in on them.