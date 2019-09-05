Alabama Favored By 55.5 Points Against New Mexico State

The Alabama Crimson Tide are favored by a shocking amount against New Mexico State.

Currently on Odds Shark, Nick Saban’s team is favored by 55.5 points when the two teams take the field on Saturday. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Yes, that’s right. You read that correctly. Alabama is favored by nearly eight touchdowns against a fellow D1 football team.

That’s the kind of spread people dream and joke about. It’s not one we ever see. In fact, I’m not sure the last time I ever saw a spread above 49.

Yet, I feel like you’d kind of have to be insane to take NMSU at +55.5. They did just get rocked by Washington State 58-7.

If Mike Leach and the Cougars could win by 51, you’d have to think Nick Saban, Tua Tagovailoa and company could at least tack on five more points to get the cover.

Seriously, how bad are the New Mexico State Aggies? They must be the worst damn team to ever see the field. What a sad joke.

Even though I hate the Alabama Crimson Tide, I kind of hope they win by at least 56 just so they can say they covered the wild spread.

