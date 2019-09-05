Education

Rep. Banks Defends NFL Quarterback Drew Brees For Encouraging Students To Bring Bibles To School

Drew Brees #9 of the New Orleans Saints runs off the field after a 35-32 win over the New Orleans Saints at Heinz Field on Nov. 30, 2014 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

(Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

Daily Caller News Foundation logo
Mary Margaret Olohan Social Issues Reporter

Rep. Jim Banks defended NFL quarterback Drew Brees Thursday for participating in a Focus on the Family video that encouraged students to bring Bibles to school.

The 40-year-old New Orleans Saints quarterback and 12-time Pro Bowler encouraged students to share their faith with others as part of a “Bring Your Bible” initiative.

“It’s disgraceful that Drew Brees’s encouragement to kids to share God’s love with their friends is turned into hate-mongering by the Left,” Banks, an Indiana Republican, told the Daily Caller News Foundation. “Brees and Focus on the Family are promoting Bring Your Bible to School Day — that’s it.”

WATCH:

Join the Movement – Sign up Today!

Join Drew Brees as he encourages students to “live your faith and share God’s love” on #BringYourBible to School Day, Oct. 3. Click below to learn how your voice can be counted.

Posted by Focus on the Family on Thursday, August 29, 2019

“One of my favorite verses in the Bible is 2 Corinthians 5:7: ‘For we live by faith, not by sight,'” Brees said in the video shared on Facebook. “So I want to encourage you to live out your faith on Bring Your Bible to School Day, and share God’s love with friends. You’re not alone.” (RELATED: California School District Will Not Allow Parents To Opt Children Out Of LGBTQ Content, Emails Show)

Critics bashed Brees on Twitter for participating in the video.

Banks noted on Twitter Thursday that some have come to the conclusion Brees hates LGBTQ people because of the video.

“The relentless assault on Christians must stop,” Banks tweeted.

New England Patriots tight end Benjamin Watson also defended Brees.

Have done plenty of work with @FocusFamily and will continue to,” the tight end tweeted Thursday. “No problem speaking up for my friends when they are being slandered.”

ANAHEIM, CA - MARCH 11: In this handout photo provided by Disneyland Resort, Drew Brees, quarterback for the New Orleans Saints, his wife, Brittany Brees, and their four children (l-r) Rylen, 5, Bowen, 9, Callen, 7, and Baylen, 10, pose with Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse while vacationing at Disneyland Park on March 11, 2019 in Anaheim, California. Mickey and Minnie sported their outfits for Get Your Ears On A Mickey and Minnie Celebration taking place at Disneyland Resort. (Photo by Joshua Sudock/Disneyland Resort via Getty Images)

Drew Brees, quarterback for the New Orleans Saints, his wife, Brittany Brees, and their four children pose with Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse while vacationing at Disneyland Park on March 11, 2019 in Anaheim, California. (Photo by Joshua Sudock/Disneyland Resort via Getty Images)

Focus on the Family said Bring Your Bible to School Day — set for Oct. 3 — is driven by its “belief and conviction that young people are permitted to politely express and share their faith with classmates.”

“We have great respect for New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees and appreciate him encouraging young people to show God’s love by participating in this year’s celebration,” Focus on the Family President Jim Daly told the DCNF, adding:

“America’s pluralism demands tolerance and civility towards those who may hold to a different point of view. As such, it’s our hope that those who may object to us expressing our deeply held religious beliefs may nevertheless afford us the same respect they rightly expect in return.”

The organization is an evangelical Christian ministry that believes sex is not only intended to be “shared and enjoyed exclusively between a husband and wife,” but also that “the Bible leaves no room whatsoever for confusion or ambiguity where homosexual behavior is concerned,” according to its website.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.