New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick likes to keep it simple when discussing his appreciation for the NFL and the sport that he’s dominated.

“I like football. I like football season and all the things that go with it,” the six-time Super Bowl champion with the Patriots told the media Wednesday, according to Zach Cox at NESN. (RELATED: Watch The Teaser Trailer For ‘Belichick & Saban: The Art of Coaching’)

Bill Belichick: “I like football. I like football season and all the things that go with it.” — Zack Cox (@ZackCoxNESN) September 4, 2019

Love it! I absolutely love this quote from Bill Belichick. It’s simple, it’s on point, it’s focused, it has no unnecessary words and it’s great from start to finish.

He didn’t need to go on some longwinded rant about his love for the sport. He didn’t need to launch into a gigantic monologue.

In classic Bill Belichick fashion, he kept it simple and straight to the point.

Saying he likes football is certainly one way to put it. He’s got six rings as a head coach, and is widely-considered the greatest coach in the history of the NFL.

I’m pretty sure you can’t have that kind of success unless you truly love what you’re doing. The man works with a military-like precision.

He’s even out here giving motivational quotes like he’s Patton.

Bill Belichick loves football, folks. There you have it. I’m not sure anybody was really doubting his love for the game, but now we’ve officially got it on the record.

If this is the attitude the legendary coach is taking into the season, then opponents of the Patriots could be in big trouble.