Buffalo Wild Wings Teams Up With MGM To Get Into Sports Gambling

Buffalo Wild Wings is slowly getting into the gambling game, and MGM will help the restaurant chain do it.

According to The Action Network on Thursday morning, the popular destination for wings will partner up with MGM for the app Picks and Props. Costumers won’t be able to gamble money just yet, but they’ll be able to compete for prizes. The plan is to “create a meaningful customer base ahead of nationwide betting.” Odds will be displayed in the BWWs in the “near future.” (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

“The conversation surrounding sports betting heated up very quickly,” Buffalo Wilds Wings President Lyle Tick told The Action Network. “Sports betting provides us with an opportunity to continue to build the community and engagement that is so much a part of what we do.”

For those of us who are degenerates who love getting bets off, this is great news. Sports gambling is getting more and more mainstream with every single passing day.

With the NFL season starting today and college football already here, people are eager to get in on as much action as possible.

BWW teaming up with MGM is just good business. It’s what the people want. They want to eat some wings, drink some beer and get some bets in.

By getting into the market right now, BWW is trying to get ahead of the curve and the competition. Again, it’s just good business.

Props to BWW for making the move. I’m already a bit of a fan of the wings spot, and I’ll be sure to be there more often once I can start firing off bets.

Sports gambling is here, folks. Get on board or get the hell out of our way.