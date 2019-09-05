CNN Bashes Trump For Allegedly Doctoring Weather Map — The Network Mislabeled Alabama Last Week

CNN attacked President Donald Trump for allegedly doctoring a weather map — but the network mislabeled the state of Alabama just last week.

White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham posted a screen shot of the graphic, which showed the southeastern United States, along with a barb directed at CNN. Alabama was mislabeled as “Mississippi.”

“Hi @CNN, I know you guys are busy analyzing lines on a map, but perhaps you use your time to study up on U.S. geography?” Grisham tweeted.

Hi @CNN, I know you guys are busy analyzing lines on a map, but perhaps you use your time to study up on U.S. geography? pic.twitter.com/kVgifHfPK4 — Stephanie Grisham (@PressSec) September 5, 2019

The mislabeled map actually appeared last Friday during CNN’s “Early Start” at the beginning of the 5 am (ET) hour.

President Trump was attacked after he showed a weather map showing Hurricane Dorian’s effects expanding into eastern Alabama which some said had been altered.

President Trump showed a map of Hurricane Dorian’s trajectory in the Oval Office on Wednesday afternoon that appeared to include an addition showing the storm potentially affecting a large section of Alabama. https://t.co/OF5GJsW414 — CNN (@CNN) September 5, 2019

The New York Times’ Annie Karni explained, “Kellyanne Conway long ago introduced us to ‘alternate facts.’ This seems to be alternate maps.”

“Kelly Anne Conway long ago introduced us to ‘alternate facts.’ This seems to be alternate maps.” – Annie Karni of the New York Times on Trump’s apparently altered hurricane map. https://t.co/UUmmJP3FAR — MSNBC (@MSNBC) September 4, 2019

After being accused of doctoring the map, the president responded by sharing another graphic that included the earlier projected paths of Hurricane Dorian, adding, “This was the originally projected path of the Hurricane in its early stages. As you can see, almost all models predicted it to go through Florida also hitting Georgia and Alabama. I accept the Fake News apologies!” (RELATED: ‘Debra The Mess’ — Trump Hands Debra Messing A New Nickname While Accusing Her Of McCarthyism And Racism)