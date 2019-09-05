CNN Takes Jab At White House Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham After She Points Out Error In Network’s Hurricane Coverage

CNN implied that White House Press Secretary was dishonest after she pointed out an error in the Network’s coverage of Hurricane Dorian.

Grisham taunted the network after they mislabeled the state of Alabama as the neighboring state of Mississippi. (RELATED: Category 3 Dorian Scrapes Charleston, Could Make Landfall)

“Hi CNN, I know you guys are busy analyzing lines on a map but perhaps you use your time to study up on U.S. geography?” Grisham asked sarcastically.

“Thanks, Stephanie. Yes, we made a mistake (which we fixed in less than 30 seconds),” CNN’s Communications account Replied. “And now we are admitting it. You all should try it sometime.”

Thanks, Stephanie. Yes, we made a mistake (which we fixed in less than 30 seconds). And now we are admitting it. You all should try it sometime. — CNN Communications (@CNNPR) September 5, 2019

The comment was panned by critics on Twitter as unprofessional and revealing of the network’s bias against the Trump administration. (RELATED: Study: MSNBC, CNN Host 7 Times More Democrats Than Republicans)

A recent study from the Media Research Center found that 92% of the media’s Trump coverage in the month of May was negative, and other studies have born out similar results. CNN also criticized Trump after the president showed a map of Dorian’s path that included Alabama, which spurred Grisham’s initial comments.