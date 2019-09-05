Colin Kaepernick Throws Passes To Odell Beckham Jr. During Workout

Colin Kaepernick spent some practice time with Odell Beckham Jr. in a recent Instagram video.

The former San Francisco 49ers quarterback posted a video Wednesday of himself throwing passes to the Browns star.

He captioned the video in part, “From putting in work predraft, to staying ready against the odds! Love to my Brother @obj.” (RELATED: Jay-Z Will Reportedly Soon Own Part Of An NFL Team)

I hate to break the news to Kaepernick, but tossing passes to OBJ isn’t going to get him back into the NFL anytime soon.

In fact, there’s nothing that will get him back into the NFL. He can post all the workout videos he wants. It won’t change a damn thing.

He’s not in the NFL because he’s not good enough, and his talents most certainly don’t offset the distractions he brings to the table.

If Kaepernick really wants to prove he can still play, then he honestly needs to go to the CFL. There’s literally no other option on the table.

NFL teams probably aren’t going to call him no matter what, but at least he could earn a little money north of the border.

Of course, there’s a high chance he has next to no interest in doing that at all because he wants to be a martyr much more than a football star at this point.

Again, Kaepernick can post videos on Instagram all he wants. It won’t change the fact defenses ate him alive the last time he was on the field.