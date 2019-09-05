Dems Blame Airplanes, Meat, Business For Climate Crisis – CNN Immediately Runs Ads For Those Three Things

CNN aired advertisements for airplanes, meat and businesses during its climate crisis town hall Wednesday as candidates branded those three things as reasons for the crisis.

Ten 2020 candidates answered questions about ways to help the climate crisis during a seven-hour CNN town hall Wednesday evening. South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg was one of the candidates honing in on decarbonizing fuel for air travel, while Democratic California Sen. Kamala Harris called for moderation on red meat.

Amid the concerns over the three topics, CNN began a commercial break by running advertisements for a large management company, two travel-related companies and Golden Coral, a restaurant. The Golden Coral advertisement focused on its “juicy, endless sirloin and saucy St. Louis-style ribs.”

Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders stressed the need to incentivize small businesses during the town hall. Invesco, one of the advertisements run during CNN’s event, is a large scale management company with trades on the New York stock exchange.

“You know, the reason we are making such a big investment is to incentivize and protect small businesses and homeowners all over this country,” Sanders said at one point during the climate crisis event.

“We will encourage moderation,” Harris said. “I’ve always believed that we should expand what is on those cans of those things you buy in the grocery store. We should expand the list. Included in that should be a measure of the impact on the environment.”

Candidates also spoke about The New Green Deal, energy-saving lightbulbs, coal power plants and banning plastic straws.

"I think the Green New Deal deserves an enormous amount of credit," former Vice President Joe Biden said.

Sanders also turned a part of the climate change debate to his stance on being pro-choice, suggesting that he supports abortion as a way to help fight climate change.

“The answer is yes and the answer has everything to do with the fact that women, in the United States of America, by the way, have a right to control their own bodies and make reproductive decisions,” Sanders said Wednesday, after being asked about his stance on helping curb population growth.

CNN will be hosting another town hall, this time on LGBT issues, in October.

