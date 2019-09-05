Detroit Lions Release Incredible Hype Video Ahead Of The Season Opener

The Detroit Lions recently dropped an epic hype video on Twitter.

The video takes viewers through the history of the organization and gets them amped to run through the 2019 slate. (RELATED: Matthew Stafford Throws Impressive Touchdown Pass To T.J. Hockenson During Training Camp)

If there’s only one football video you watch all day, I’d suggest you make sure it’s this one. Check it out below. You’re not going to be disappointed.

Chills, my friends. I have chills right now. The part where Al Michaels called the Marvin Jones Jr. touchdown had me jumping out of my seat.

Let’s go! Let’s all get fired up! The first full Sunday of football is only a few days away, and the Lions are coming for souls.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Detroit Lions (@detroitlionsnfl) on Aug 30, 2019 at 8:46am PDT

I don’t care whether your cheer for the Lions or not. I don’t care if they’re your favorite team, like they are for me, or if they’re a division rival.

Anybody who says that video wasn’t awesome is simply lying to you.

I hope you’re all as excited as I am because I’m ready to roll. I’m ready for this season to finally get kicked off.

It’s been way too long since we’ve seen some NFL regular season action. I can’t wait to watch the Lions inflict as much damage as possible on the Cardinals this Sunday.

It’s going to be glorious.