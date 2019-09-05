Former Duke Basketball Star Marshall Plumlee Graduates From Army Ranger School

Former Duke basketball star Marshall Plumlee officially has a Ranger tab.

The former Blue Devils big man graduated from Ranger School in Fort Benning, Georgia last Friday, according to CNN. (RELATED: Air Force Releases New Football Uniforms Inspired By The C-17)

Not only did he graduate from Ranger school, but he absolutely towered over everybody else there because he’s 7’0″.

Check out some awesome photos from his graduation below.

From the NBA to leading the way! Proud of today’s Ranger School graduates including 2LT Marshall Plumlee. RLTW! pic.twitter.com/eVdGneJqmo — David Hodne (@Dave_Hodne) August 30, 2019

I can’t tell you how much I love this from Plumlee. Most guys who can make money playing basketball would pretty much stick to only doing that.

You get to live a flashy lifestyle, you make way more money than working in the military and it’s not an overly difficult job.

Plumlee, who played for the Knicks after leaving Duke, clearly chose a very different path.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Marshall Plumlee (@marshallplumlee40) on Jul 4, 2017 at 7:23am PDT

This is also a huge PR win for the United States military. Plumlee was a well-known player during his time with Duke, and he comes from a great basketball family.

Now, he’s got a Ranger tab pinned on his Army uniform. If that’s not a PR win for the Army, then I honestly have no idea what would be.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Marshall Plumlee (@marshallplumlee40) on Jun 3, 2017 at 9:04am PDT

Props to him for representing his country in uniform and passing Ranger school. There aren’t too many people out there with the guts to do that.