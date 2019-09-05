Editorial

Former Duke Basketball Star Marshall Plumlee Graduates From Army Ranger School

Yale v Duke

(Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)

David Hookstead Smoke Room Editor-in-Chief

Former Duke basketball star Marshall Plumlee officially has a Ranger tab.

The former Blue Devils big man graduated from Ranger School in Fort Benning, Georgia last Friday, according to CNN. (RELATED: Air Force Releases New Football Uniforms Inspired By The C-17)

Not only did he graduate from Ranger school, but he absolutely towered over everybody else there because he’s 7’0″.

Check out some awesome photos from his graduation below.

I can’t tell you how much I love this from Plumlee. Most guys who can make money playing basketball would pretty much stick to only doing that.

You get to live a flashy lifestyle, you make way more money than working in the military and it’s not an overly difficult job.

Plumlee, who played for the Knicks after leaving Duke, clearly chose a very different path.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Marshall Plumlee (@marshallplumlee40) on

This is also a huge PR win for the United States military. Plumlee was a well-known player during his time with Duke, and he comes from a great basketball family.

Now, he’s got a Ranger tab pinned on his Army uniform. If that’s not a PR win for the Army, then I honestly have no idea what would be.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Marshall Plumlee (@marshallplumlee40) on

Props to him for representing his country in uniform and passing Ranger school. There aren’t too many people out there with the guts to do that.