Foster Friess Donates $1 Million For Bahamas Hurricane Relief

Conservative philanthropist and investor Foster Friess donated $1 million Thursday to Hurricane Dorian relief efforts in the Bahamas, according to a press release.

Friess made the donation to the Water Mission, a nonprofit organization committed to providing clean water to those in need around the globe. The organization has promptly responded to the crisis caused by Hurricane Dorian, which tore across the Bahamas, causing devastation in many areas and claiming lives.

“Lynn and I, along with the Friess family, are heartbroken by the devastation caused by Hurricane Dorian, particularly in the Bahamas,” Friess said in the press release.

Reports say that almost all survivors in the Bahamas have been left without safe water following the storm.

“The Lynn and Foster Friess Foundation has partnered with Water Mission over many years, supporting George and Molly Greene’s vision to bring access to safe water and God’s love to all,” the press release reads.

The Water Mission was founded in 2001 by Molly and George Greene to address the global water crisis.

“We believe that the global water crisis can be solved and we take a comprehensive approach to combating the crisis with water, sanitation and hygiene (WASH) solutions. We design customized solutions for each community we serve and we partner with the recipients throughout the process,” the organization’s website reads.

Friess is also urging others to join him in donating to hurricane relief efforts. (RELATED: Foster Friess Invites Ocasio-Cortez To Meet Individuals Who Overcame Economic Adversity And Achieved Success)

“You can join in this challenge grant by making a secure online donation at watermission.org/hurricanedorian,” the press release says.

Hurricane Dorian’s death toll jumped to 20 as of Thursday, and is expected to rise as search and rescue teams descend upon the rubble in the Bahamas, USA Today reports. The storm is currently a Category 2 hurricane and is expected to make landfall in the Carolinas, according to forecasters.

Disclosure: Friess has donated to the DCNF in the past.

