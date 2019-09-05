‘Jack Ryan’ Season Two Will Be Released On Amazon Prime Nov. 1

“Jack Ryan” will return on Amazon Prime for season two on Nov. 1.

The announcement was made Thursday, and that means we less than two months away from the great show with John Krasinski returning.

Get ready. The new assignment for #JackRyan begins November 1. pic.twitter.com/4ZRxHGydEe — Amazon Prime Video US (@PrimeVideo) September 5, 2019

I can’t even begin to tell you how excited I am to finally get some new episodes of the hit Amazon show. The first season was absolutely amazing. (RELATED: Filming For ‘Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan‘ Season 2 Is Underway, Could Be Released In The Fall)

It’s wild how Krasinski went from being Jim on “The Office” to being one of the most iconic and badass spies in entertainment history.

The plot of the new season, according to the Amazon YouTube description, is, “After tracking a potentially suspicious shipment of illegal arms in the Venezuelan jungle, CIA Officer Jack Ryan heads down to South America to investigate. As Jack’s investigation threatens to uncover a far-reaching conspiracy, the President of Venezuela launches a counter-attack that hits home for Jack, leading him and his fellow operatives on a global mission spanning the United States, UK, Russia, and Venezuela to unravel the President’s nefarious plot and bring stability to a country on the brink of chaos.”

That sounds like one hell of a fun ride to me, and I’m sure most of you agree.

Now, we wait a few more weeks, and we’ll be bingeing left and right nonstop. Nonstop! I need to know what Ryan is up to after defeating the terrorists in season one.

Who will die? Who will live? I need these questions answered right now!

Tune in Nov. 1 to watch it all go down. I have no doubt it’s going to be amazing.