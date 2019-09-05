Pro-Abortion Kamala Harris Tells Trump Admin: ‘A Society Is Judged Based On How It Treats Children’

Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris tweeted Thursday that “society is judged based on how it treats children,” but the California senator has also said she wants to “protect every woman’s constitutional right to abortion.”

Harris re-tweeted a Bloomberg article Thursday that criticized President Donald Trump’s “policy of separating migrant children from their families” resulting in minors suffering “fear, post-traumatic stress and other mental health problems,” which cites a watchdog. She captioned the tweet warning the Trump administration that it will be judged harshly for how it treats children.

“A society is judged based on how it treats children,” she tweeted. “This Administration will be judged harshly.” (RELATED: Harris Talks Health Care For Babies. Her Plan Funds Abortion)

A society is judged based on how it treats children. This Administration will be judged harshly. https://t.co/OdeC8o1lGe — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) September 5, 2019

But Harris has a history of denouncing legislation that would protect unborn babies — and her Medicare-for-all plan promises to provide comprehensive reproductive health care.

“Medicare for All will cover all medically necessary services, including emergency room visits, doctor visits, vision, dental, hearing aids, mental health and substance use disorder treatment and comprehensive reproductive health care services,” Harris said in a July 29 explanation of her Medicare plans.

Restricting access to safe, legal abortion puts women’s lives at risk. We need your voice now, more than ever, in this fight. Join me in splitting a donation to @yellowfund, @ClinicVest, @abortionfunds, and @ARC_Southeast now: https://t.co/jESkDv4whb — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) May 15, 2019

Yesterday, I announced my plan to go on offense and protect every woman’s constitutional right to abortion. It’s time we trust women to be in charge of their future. https://t.co/DkPGxODslJ https://t.co/7navFRy1hG — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) May 29, 2019

These bans won’t end abortion; they will just end safe and legal abortions.https://t.co/OLVbzzaCLh — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) May 27, 2019

Last night, I voted NO on a bill before the Senate that would have imposed a nationwide 20-week abortion ban. Here’s why → https://t.co/khQk3FMwnc — Kamala Harris (@SenKamalaHarris) January 30, 2018

Harris has also voted against an abortion bill protecting the lives of unborn babies after 20 weeks of pregnancy and voted down the Born-Alive Survivors Protection Act.

The Harris campaign has not responded to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment on taxpayer-funded abortion.

