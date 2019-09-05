Kate Middleton Wows In Beautiful Red Floral Dress In South London

Kate Middleton definitely got everyone’s attention when she showed up Thursday in a beautiful red floral dress in South London.

The Duchess of Cambridge looked just as striking as ever in the colorful long-sleeve, button-up number that went down past her knees as she joined Prince William in dropping off their daughter, Princess Charlotte, on her first day of school with their son Prince George.(RELATED: 18 Times Meghan Markle Already Looked Like Royalty [SLIDESHOW])

She completed the fantastic look with loose hair, a navy blue leather belt and matching blue high heels. (RELATED: Report: Meghan Markle And Kate Middleton’s Alleged Feud Really Between Prince Harry And Prince William)

To say she looked spectacular would be an understatement.

“Princess Charlotte arrives for her first day of school at Thomas’s Battersea, joining her older brother Prince George,” a tweet from Kensington Palace read, along with a clip of Middleton looking great.

Princess Charlotte arrives for her first day of school at Thomas’s Battersea, joining her older brother Prince George. pic.twitter.com/8l63WEjzcw — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) September 5, 2019

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are very pleased to share a photograph of Prince George and Princess Charlotte at Kensington Palace this morning. The photo was taken shortly before Their Royal Highnesses left for Thomas’s Battersea pic.twitter.com/oiMKArFQnd — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) September 5, 2019

