Kate Middleton Wows In Beautiful Red Floral Dress In South London

Helen Haslem, the head of the school greets Britain's Princess Charlotte as she arrives for her first day of school accompanied by her mother Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, father Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and brother Prince George, at Thomas's Battersea in London, Britain September 5, 2019. Aaron Chown/Pool via REUTERS

Katie Jerkovich Entertainment Reporter

Kate Middleton definitely got everyone’s attention when she showed up Thursday in a beautiful red floral dress in South London.

The Duchess of Cambridge looked just as striking as ever in the colorful long-sleeve, button-up number that went down past her knees as she joined Prince William in dropping off their daughter, Princess Charlotte, on her first day of school with their son Prince George.(RELATED: 18 Times Meghan Markle Already Looked Like Royalty [SLIDESHOW])

She completed the fantastic look with loose hair, a navy blue leather belt and matching blue high heels. (RELATED: Report: Meghan Markle And Kate Middleton’s Alleged Feud Really Between Prince Harry And Prince William)

To say she looked spectacular would be an understatement.

“Princess Charlotte arrives for her first day of school at Thomas’s Battersea, joining her older brother Prince George,” a tweet from Kensington Palace read, along with a clip of Middleton looking great.

The duchess always looks amazing no matter what the occasion. Check out some of her other unforgettable looks here.