Report: Kevin Hart ‘Going Through Hell’ After Suffering ‘Major’ Injuries In Car Wreck

Superstar Kevin Hart reportedly is “going through hell” after suffering “major back injuries” when the car he was riding in careened off the road and crashed in a ditch.

Sources told TMZ in a piece published Wednesday that the 40-year-old comedian fractured his spine in the car crash over the weekend that he barely walked away from. (RELATED: Rams Fan Bryan Cranston Talks Playoffs And Working With Eagles Fan Kevin Hart)

According to a report, the “Night School” star underwent surgery Sunday to “fuse the fractures, two in the thoracic part of his spine and one in the lumbar,” per sources. (RELATED: Kevin Hart Steps Down As Oscars Host After Old Tweets Surface)

Hart is reportedly heavily medicated because the pain is “that intense” and he is “going through hell” since the crash.

“I don’t know what happened … He’s [Hart] not coherent at all,” an unidentified woman calling from Hart’s home told the 911 operator after the accident in the audio of 911 calls released, per Page Six.

“He can’t move,” she added, while explaining that he was “breathing.”

Another motorist, who stopped at the site of the accident to help, can be heard telling 911 operators, “The roof is crushed. And the car is pretty totaled. The door is smashed in.”

“The driver is out of the car,” the caller added. “They’re trying to get the passengers out,” who were described as “both awake.”

The “Central Intelligence” star’s pal Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson tweeted Wednesday that he had left his honeymoon early to step in and help out Hart who was scheduled to appear as Kelly Clarkson‘s first guest on her new talk show, “The Kelly Clarkson Show.”

“When my son @KevinHart4real goes down with an injury, his big daddy steps in,” Johnson tweeted. “I did leave my honeymoon early (Lauren approved cos she LOVES Kelly) and now me and Kelly are new best friends. Tune in this Monday! We had the best time! #greathost #hotcrowd #amazingenergy.”