Lana Del Rey Goes After Journalist Ann Powers Who Criticized Her New Album

Singer Lana Del Rey was not happy with the review that journalist Ann Powers gave her new album “NFR!”

The “Summertime Sadness” singer took to Twitter on Thursday to share her thoughts on the review, after Powers called the singer’s lyrics “uncooked.”

Open your heart to one more deep dive into the @LanaDelRey thing https://t.co/LQcmAr4RSq — Bessie& Maybelle& Billie& Marian& Ella& Mary Lou& (@annkpowers) September 4, 2019

“Here’s a little sidenote on your piece – I don’t even relate to one observation you made about the music,” Lana Del Rey wrote. “There’s nothing uncooked about me. To write about me is nothing like it is to be with me. Never had a persona. Never needed one. Never will.” (RELATED: Check Out Some Of Lana Del Rey’s Greatest Looks)

“So don’t call yourself a fan like you did in the article and don’t count your editor one either – I may never never have made bold political or cultural statements before- because my gift is the warmth I live my life with and the self reflection I share generously,” she continued.

Many didn’t like that Lana Del Rey responded to the criticism on Twitter.

“[T]his sucks! Ann Powers has been a pillar of music journalism for decades, and criticism isn’t written for an audience of one,” one user wrote after sharing the screenshot of Lana Del Rey’s tweets.

I am a fan of her music for the most part, but as an artist she has to know that even some of her fans won’t always like the music she produces.

Her issues with Powers’ criticism seems to stem from her own personal insecurities. Not the best look for Lana Del Rey, but she’ll come out of this one unscathed.