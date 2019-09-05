Lana Del Rey: ‘I Am Not A Furry’

Lana Del Rey has made it clear there’s one sexual community she’s most certainly not a part of.

The star musician fired up an Instagram live Wednesday to cover a wide range of topics. For some bizarre reason, she felt the need to address furries.

"I'm not a furry. You guys are gross," the star musician said during a Wednesday Instagram live video while hitting a vape.

lana said fuck furry lives pic.twitter.com/AR2vosQaNT — im jhon (@boyinstallation) September 4, 2019

For those of you who don't know, furries are people who dress up in animal costumes to spend time together and engage in sexual acts. Some furries only spend time in their costumes, but my understanding is there's a decent crossover between the casual furries and those looking to have sex in their weird outfits.

If you think I'm making this up, I can promise you that I'm not. It's a very real thing, and a simple Google search will prove it.

This video is also proof of why Lana Del Rey is so popular. Most superstars are extremely removed from their fans and reality.

Not her. She’s out here talking about whether or not she’s a furry on a random Wednesday Instagram live video.

I’m not even sure why she felt the need to address this, but here we are.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lana Del Rey (@lanadelrey) on May 15, 2019 at 11:44am PDT

Finally, you should all check out her latest album. I listened to it on the plane to Las Vegas. There are a few bangers on there.

As always, find yourself a girl that loves Lana Del Rey, and also make sure they’re not a furry as well. You don’t want to be dabbling with those kind of folks.

Stay frosty, Lana. Glad you’re still as entertaining as ever.