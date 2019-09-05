Entertainment

REPORT: Lori Loughlin And Mossimo Giannulli Are Having Marriage Problems Amid College Admissions Scandal Fallout

Actress Lori Loughlin and husband Mossimo Giannulli are reportedly having marriage problems as they deal with the fallout from the alleged college admissions scandal.

Loughlin and Giannulli have been accused of paying $500,000 in bribes to have their daughters admitted to the University of Southern California, according to a report published Wednesday by Page Six.

“Her friends think she should leave him,” a source told UsWeekly. “But Lori refuses and says the ordeal has made them stronger.”

“Their daughter Bella is extremely concerned they’re going to get divorced,” another source added. (RELATED: Lori Loughlin Avoided The Spotlight By Sneaking Into Court Hearing)

The couple has reportedly been arguing about their legal defense moving forward. The pair pleaded not guilty to charges of conspiracy to commit mail and wire fraud. Most recently, Loughlin and Giannulli argued over if they should take a private jet to the latest court hearing or travel commercial.


Before that, the two got into it over the decision not to take the plea deal.

“Lori was inclined to take the deal, but Mossimo said it would ruin both of their careers,” a source said.

Reports surfaced that the couple pleaded not guilty before they fully realized the severity of the charges against them.