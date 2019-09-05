Mac Miller’s Alleged Drug Dealer Arrested In Connection With His Death

Prosecutors arrested a man Wednesday who they believe is connected to rapper Mac Miller’s death.

Cameron James Pettit, 23, was accused of selling Miller counterfeit drugs just two days before his overdose, according to a report published by Page Six. Pettit has been charged with one count of distribution of a controlled substance.

BREAKING: DEA announces arrest of a Hollywood Hills man in connection to death of rapper #MacMiller. 23 y/o Cameron Pettit accused of selling #MacMiller counterfeit drugs containing fentanyl two days before he died of an overdose. Oxycodone, cocaine, & Xanax mentioned. @FOXLA pic.twitter.com/u1ojBsCoBU — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) September 4, 2019

The alleged drugs included counterfeit oxycodone pills laced with fentanyl.

Miller was reportedly given pain reliever oxycodone, cocaine and Xanax on Sept. 5, 2018. Two days later, the “Donald Trump” rapper was found dead at his home in Los Angeles. The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner ruled his death an overdose from fentanyl, cocaine and alcohol.

Pettit texted a friend after news of Miller’s death hit the media, according to the affadavit. (RELATED: Wiz Khalifa Tribute To Mac Miller Goes Viral On Twitter)

“I am not great… Most likely I will die in jail,” he wrote.

The man who allegedly sold Mac Miller the pills that led to his overdose death was arrested Wednesday on a federal drug charge https://t.co/LrWkuT7ogX pic.twitter.com/XIOOApVScj — Variety (@Variety) September 5, 2019

The 23-year-old man was arrested by the DEA Fusion Task Force and will appear in court next week.

“While the death of any victim of the opioid epidemic is tragic, today’s arrest is another success for the DEA’s HIDTA Fusion Task Force,” Agent Daniel C. Comeaux said in a statement.

“Let our message be clear, if you peddle illegal drugs and kill someone, the DEA will be the voice of the victim. We will not rest until you face the justice system.”