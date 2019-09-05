Superstar Nicki Minaj Says She’s Retiring From Music To Start A Family

Superstar Nicki Minaj got everyone’s attention Thursday when she announced that it was time to leave her music career behind and focus on starting a family.

“I’ve decided to retire & have my family,” the 36-year-old rapper tweeted to her millions of followers, per Page Six in a piece. “I know you guys are happy now.” (RELATED: Nicki Minaj Cancels North American Tour This Fall: I ‘Simply Don’t Have The Time To Rehearse’)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Barbie (@nickiminaj) on Jul 25, 2019 at 3:35pm PDT

“To my fans, keep reppin me, do it til da death of me, in the box- cuz ain’t nobody checkin me,” she added. “Love you for LIFE.”

I’ve decided to retire & have my family. I know you guys are happy now. To my fans, keep reppin me, do it til da death of me, in the box- cuz ain’t nobody checkin me. Love you for LIFE — Mrs. Petty (@NICKIMINAJ) September 5, 2019

It all comes after the “Bang Bang” hitmaker shocked fans a few weeks back when she made the announcement on her “Queen Radio” show that she and fiancé Kenneth Petty would be tying the knot soon.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Barbie (@nickiminaj) on Jul 26, 2019 at 3:19pm PDT

The last year has been a ride for Minaj career wise after reports surfaced last summer that she was canceling her North American Tour and delaying it until May because she “simply didn’t have the time to rehearse.”(RELATED: Star Singer Is Putting Up Pathetic Ticket Sales Numbers. Here’s How Few She’s Selling)

“This is all happening because I pushed my album back two months. I just finished writing and recording literally hours before the album came out,” Minaj explained in a video posted on Twitter to her millions of fans.

“So now I just simply don’t have the time to rehearse and be on the road in time to give you guys the level of show I need to give,” she added.

Minaj continued, “Jamie King and I are working tirelessly to give you guys the best show of my life. I really apologize. But it’ll be worth it.”

As previously reported, those comments came after the concert producers Live Nation announced earlier in the day that Minaj “has decided to reevaluate elements of production on the “NickiHndrxx Tour,” according to the Rolling Stone.

Her announcement also follows a report that tickets sales for the tour were reportedly “in the toilet,” according to Page Six.