REPORT: Oakland Raiders ‘Planning To Suspend’ Antonio Brown After Argument With Mike Mayock

Antonio Brown’s time with the Oakland Raiders has gotten much worse.

According to Adam Schefter on Thursday, the team is “planning to suspend” their star receiver after he “got into it” with general manager Mike Mayock on Wednesday.

It’s not known at this time how long the suspension will be for. The move comes after Brown aired out the team because he was getting fined for missing activities. (RELATED: Antonio Brown Gets Fined By The Oakland Raiders For Missing Practice)

The Next Chapter: Antonio Brown and GM Mike Mayock got into it Wednesday, and the team is now planning to suspend its star wide receiver, league sources tell ESPN. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 5, 2019

What an absolute circus for the Raiders. What an absolute joke of a situation. How badly do you think the Raiders regret trading for Brown.

The Steelers must be smiling so much right now. They dumped the biggest distraction on the team, and his behavior with the Raiders has pretty much proven them correct.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Boomin (@ab) on Aug 20, 2019 at 2:49pm PDT

Brown needs to get his life figured out and his attitude on track, or he might find himself not playing in the NFL too much longer.

The man has been given the opportunity of a lifetime, and he’s busy pissing it away in epic fashion. It’s truly mind-boggling.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Boomin (@ab) on Aug 19, 2019 at 4:00pm PDT

Brown needs to behave like a pro or the Raiders should just get rid of him. The man is quickly turning into a punchline, and the joke’s not even funny to begin with.