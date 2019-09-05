Orlando Bloom Admits He And Katy Perry Are ‘Shooting’ To Have Kids

Actor Orlando Bloom does want to add children to his family.

Bloom already shares his eight-year-old son with ex-wife Miranda Kerr, but revealed he’d like to start a family with fiancé Katy Perry, according to an interview with Howard Stern.

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom are ready to start a family of their own. ???? https://t.co/MHp1IGyOpp — Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) September 5, 2019



“We are shooting for that,” he admitted to Stern on “Howard 100.” “It’s like this wild mustang. If we can just wrangle this beast and get on it, we’ll have the ride of our life.”

The couple plans to get married sometime next year and rumor has it the wedding could be in Disneyland. (RELATED: Katy Perry Accused Of Exposing A Male Model At A Party)

“That would be a very good option,” Bloom said. “[Katy] loves Disneyland more than anything else.”

Kids for Bloom and Perry would be a great idea. They’re both extremely attractive, so the kids would definitely be okay in the looks department. Then there’s also the opportunity to have Perry’s singing voice. You’d be all set.

I wonder what it would be like to grow up with parents who are famous though. Some children grow up to be just as famous, and some don’t ever have anything to do with the spotlight.

I guess all we can do is keep our eyes peeled for a pregnancy announcement.