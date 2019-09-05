Celebrate Pippa Middleton’s Birthday With These Unforgettable Looks

It’s Pippa Middleton’s birthday on Friday.

In honor of the 36-year-old English socialite’s day, we searched the internet to find some of her most jaw-dropping and unforgettable looks at various events over the years. And there truly have been some incredible ones. (RELATED: Check Out The Hottest Looks From The 60th Grammy Awards [SLIDESHOW])

Born in Reading, Berkshire, England, the famous sister of the Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton, became an instant star when cameras were rolling and she practically stole the show at her sister’s royal wedding to Prince William in London in 2011. She stepped out in a gorgeous white form-fitting bride’s maids dress to the event and you can bet those pictures made our list. (RELATED: Celebrate Meghan Markle’s Birthday With These Unforgettable Looks)

Since that time, she celebrated her own special wedding day to hedge fund manager James Matthews in May 2017 at a gorgeous celebration at St Mark’s Church at the Englefield Estate in England. Her sister, the duchess, was obviously there for the big day. (RELATED: Celebrate Anna Kendrick’s Birthday With These Unforgettable Looks)

It all comes after news broke the year before that the Middleton and Matthews were engaged. James reportedly got down on one knee to ask for her hand in marriage while they were visiting the Lake District in Northwest England. (RELATED: Celebrate Prince William’s Birthday With Unforgettable Shots Of Kate Middleton [SLIDESHOW])

And more recently, the younger sister made headlines once again when she and Matthews welcomed the arrival of their first child together, a little boy named Arthur Michael William Matthews. (RELATED: Celebrate Kate Upton’s Birthday With These Unforgettable Shots [SLIDESHOW]

Here’s to hoping this year is going to be her best one yet. Happy Birthday, Pippa! (RELATED: Check Out These Jaw-Dropping Looks At The MTV VMA 2018 Awards [SLIDESHOW])