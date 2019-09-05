The Customer Reviews (Plus The Discount) Convinced Me To Get This Countertop Induction Burner

When I saw that this countertop induction burner was 20 percent off today, I was excited. I love deals, especially deals on kitchen appliances.

But I wasn’t sure I actually needed one of these. I have a stove after all. But this would be nice when entertaining people outdoors. Or perhaps if I was to cook for a big party like Thanksgiving or something. In short, I wasn’t sold on the usefulness of one of these for my life. Then I read the reviews.

Duxtop LCD 1800-Watt Portable Induction Cooktop Countertop Burner 9600LS on sale for $95.99

Larry in Takoma wrote:

I LOVE this unit. I considered changing from my life-long commitment to gas and try induction, but didn’t want to upgrade my electric line to 220V and buy a new $1,500 stove based only on the description of how great it was, so I tried this single burner first. I think it’s great. I make soups all winter, and this has the most responsive control panel ever. Bump it up or down a level or two and you can see the change in the pot within seconds. I rarely scorch a pan with the Duxtop, since I can control the temperature so nicely. The soups are all one-pot efforts, I never have to saute veggies and then move them to the soup pot. The Duxtop holds the temperature you set, so you can give it a little space to run with less supervision. (But don’t leave food cooking unattended! That’s a major source of home fires.) It’s quicker than my gas stove. Most of my best accumulated cookware is aluminum or ceramic, neither of which work with induction cooktops. One fun thing now is to take an Alnico magnet to thrift stores and find cast iron and steel pots and pans with strong attractions. There is some great stuff there, at very low prices. I toss some dishwashing powder into the pan with water and boil it, letting it clean itself! Even Le Cruset or Lodge can be found for a song. I also take the unit outside when I cook my notorious hot chili pepper sauce. First, it doesn’t stink up the house with eye-burning, choking smoke. Second, by controlling the heat so accurately, I have very simple clean up instead of an encrusted, burnt pot needing extensive scrubbing. My only complaint, the timer’s beeper is very quiet, but it’s easy enough to set another timer as a reminder. Give it a try, you’ll be wowed!

I found Larry’s testimonial pretty convincing. I also read more and more of the 300+ reviews and found a similar theme: this is a great value at $117.99 (aka what it normally costs). I can only imagine what the reviewers would’ve said if they had gotten it for over $20 off!

