This Black And Decker Drill And Project Kit Is On Sale, Today Only

Black & Decker makes quality products. You don’t need me to tell you that. What you may need me to tell you is that their 20-Volt MAX Lithium Ion Drill and Project Kit is one of the hottest buys of the season.

BLACK+DECKER LDX120PK 20-Volt MAX Lithium-Ion Drill and Project Kit on sale for $79.00

This drill features 11-position clutch that prevents stripping and overdriving screws. The biggest advantage of the kit might well be the 68 different hand tools and accessories it comes with (as well as the carrying bag for portability). Why buy tons of tools that just sit in a toolshed when this kit has everything you need for basic home repair?

Have a suggestion for a cool product or great deal that you think Daily Caller readers need to know about? Email the Daily Dealer at dealer@dailycaller.com.

Follow The Daily Dealer on Twitter and Facebook

The Daily Caller is devoted to showing you things that you’ll like or find interesting. We do have partnerships with affiliates, so The Daily Caller may get a small share of the revenue from any purchase.