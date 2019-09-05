Trump Accuses Debra Messing Of McCarthyism For Blacklisting His Donors

President Donald Trump called out “Will & Grace” actress Debra Messing on Thursday for her efforts to publicize the names of the president’s donors in order to blacklist them.

The president also granted Messing a new nickname — “Debra The Mess.”

“She wants to create a ‘Blacklist’ of Trump supporters, & is being accused of McCarthyism,” Trump tweeted. “Is also being accused of being a Racist because of the terrible things she said about blacks and mental illness.”

Bad “actress” Debra The Mess Messing is in hot water. She wants to create a “Blacklist” of Trump supporters, & is being accused of McCarthyism. Is also being accused of being a Racist because of the terrible things she said about blacks and mental illness. If Roseanne Barr…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 5, 2019

Trump also brought up actress Roseanne Barr, whose show was canceled in 2018 after she compared former Obama aide Valerie Jarrett to an ape.

….said what she did, even being on a much higher rated show, she would have been thrown off television. Will Fake News NBC allow a McCarthy style Racist to continue? ABC fired Roseanne. Watch the double standard! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 5, 2019

Messing and her co-star, Eric McCormack, urged media outlets to publish the names of Trump donors last week so that the actors can boycott them. After backlash from fellow celebrities, including Dean Cain and “The View’s” Whoopi Goldberg, the stars backtracked and claimed they never called for a blacklist of their political opponents.

Messing also landed in hot water on Saturday when she promoted a church sign which claimed that black people who support Trump have mental illness. (RELATED: Actress Debra Messing Promotes Message That Says Black Support For Trump Is Mental Illness)

“THANK YOU #Alabama,” Messing wrote in response to the Alabama sign, which said on one side, “A black vote for Trump is mental illness.”