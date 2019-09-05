REPORT: ‘Yellowstone’ Could Go For 7 Seasons, Season 3 Will Be ‘Bigger’ Than 2

It sounds like “Yellowstone” will be on television for the Paramount Network for several more years.

The hit show with Kevin Costner just ended its second season in epic fashion. The Dutton family killed the Beck brothers and rescued Tate, while Rip got a piece of the ranch. And there was much more. (RELATED: ‘Yellowstone‘ Season 2 Finale ‘Sins Of The Father’ Ends With Death And Hope For The Future)

If you thought the show was coming to an end anytime soon, you’d be wrong.

“There is a life span; Taylor has an ending, he knows how he wants to wrap the series with a satisfying ending for the family over many seasons,” Paramount Network and TV Land President of Development and Production Keith Cox told Deadline in a piece published Tuesday.

He added that the show could go on for at least six or seven total seasons. With season three showing up at some point in 2020, he added, “It’s going to be great and even bigger than Season 2; I know it, feel it. It will happen.”

I was already having a good day, and now my joy is through the roof. Seven total seasons with the Dutton family on their ranch?

Yeah, you can go ahead and sign me up for that immediately. I thought we’d maybe get five total seasons. Clearly, I was underestimating just how long the Paramount Network wanted to ride this train.

I can’t blame them for wanting to produce as much “Yellowstone” content as possible. It might be the most badass show ever made.

Hopefully, Costner and the rest of the stars are down to do five more seasons. For the right price, I’m sure it won’t be a problem at all to get them signed.

There has been a new villain through the first two seasons, Josh Holloway is in season three and I hope we get some more epic bad guys with every new season.

It’s a good day, gentlemen. Any day we find out we’re getting more “Yellowstone” will always be a great day.