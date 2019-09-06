A Standing Desk Riser Will Drastically Improve Your Productivity And Relieve Back Pain

This past summer, I was able to get my hands on a Flexispot Standup Desk. While I have loads of praise to heap on this purchase, in short, the desk has been an absolute game changer for my productivity at work.
This desk used to cost over $300 but if you want the FlexiSpot, you can get it now for $250. While I highly reccomend it, if you don’t want to spend that much, you should get a Halter standing desk riser; it is on sale for just $169.99.
Halter ED-600 Preassembled Height Adjustable Desk Sit to Stand Elevating Desktop – Gas Spring Riser Workstation – Black on sale for $169.99
