Is Bernie Sanders Actually Thanos From The Avengers?

Vermont Independent Sen. Bernie Sanders says that we can solve overpopulation using a woman’s right to choose! This comparison is freaky!

During a CNN climate crisis town hall, Sanders hinted abortion could help overpopulation, which he says would help combat climate change in the U.S. (RELATED: Bernie Sanders Says Abortion Will Help Fight Climate Change)

WATCH:

