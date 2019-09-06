Comedy

Is Bernie Sanders Actually Thanos From The Avengers?

Henry Rodgers Capitol Hill Reporter

Vermont Independent Sen. Bernie Sanders says that we can solve overpopulation using a woman’s right to choose!  This comparison is freaky!

During a CNN climate crisis town hall, Sanders hinted abortion could help overpopulation, which he says would help combat climate change in the U.S. (RELATED: Bernie Sanders Says Abortion Will Help Fight Climate Change)

