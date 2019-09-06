Black Unemployment Hits Record Low, Spurred By Uptick In Employment For Black Women

Black unemployment hit a record low in August, spurred by an uptick in employment for black women.

The unemployment rate for black workers fell from 6.0% in July to 5.5 % in August, data from the Department of Labor reveals. These number surpass the record low set in May 2018 of 5.9% for black unemployment.

These record low numbers are impacted by unemployment numbers for black women. While July numbers revealed unemployment for black women to be at 5.2%, August numbers saw that figure drop to 4.4%.

The unemployment rate for black men increased, conversely, from 5.8% from 5.9%. (RELATED: Vast Majority Of Women Affected By Alabama, Georgia Laws Are Black)

130,000 jobs were added in August, about 30,000 fewer jobs than were added in July. Unemployment remained at 3.7 %, consistent with the last three months. The labor force participation rate slightly rose from 63.0% in July to 63.2% in August.

Economists predicted the unemployment rate would remain the same at 3.7%, according to the Wall Street Journal, and that employers would add 150,000 jobs. (RELATED: Unemployment Claims Hit 50-Year Low)

The unemployment rate has held steady between 4% and 3.7% for more than a year before the April jobs report showed it drop to 3.6%. Prior to April’s report, the consistent unemployment rate suggested that workers are jumping back into the workforce to fill open jobs, rather than the workers who are currently collecting unemployment welfare, according to WSJ.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.