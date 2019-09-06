Comedy Central Rips Amy Klobuchar For Repeatedly Telling Same Trump Joke

Comedy Central’s “The Daily Show” mocked Minnesota Democratic Sen. Amy Klobuchar for repeatedly telling the same joke at President Donald Trump’s expense.

After Klobuchar launched her campaign in a February blizzard, Trump mocked her for discussing global warming while getting drenched by snow, referring to the senator as “snow woman.”

In the ensuing seven months, Klobuchar has repeatedly made the same joke in front of audiences, saying the science of climate change is on her side, and asking how Trump's hair would fare in a blizzard.

Amy Klobuchar has a joke she’d like you to hear pic.twitter.com/5mh5IQepva — The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) September 6, 2019

It was an unusual segment from Comedy Central, which usually takes aim at Republican politicians.

Despite having won three landslide elections in the critical swing state of Minnesota, Klobuchar has failed to gain traction in her quest for the Democratic presidential nomination. Most polls show the senator polling at roughly 2%, although she was one of 10 candidates who qualified for the third debate next week.