Cummings Opens Probe Into Pence’s Stay At Trump’s Ireland Resort

House Oversight Committee Chairman Elijah Cummings said on Friday that he will be opening a probe into Vice President Mike Pence’s recent stay at President Donald Trump’s resort in Ireland.

Cummings sent over letters to the White House, U.S. Secret Service, Trump Organization, Acting White House Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney, and Pence’s Chief of Staff Marc Short, according to The Washington Examiner.

“The Committee is seeking information about Vice President Mike Pence’s stay earlier this week at the Trump International Golf Links and Hotel in Doonbeg, Ireland — 180 miles away from the Vice President’s official meetings with Irish officials in Dublin,” Cummings’ wrote in the letter. “The Committee does not believe that U.S. taxpayer funds should be used to personally enrich President Trump, his family, and his companies.”

Cummings and House Democrats have been trying to impeach Trump since he took office, especially since Special Counsel Robert Mueller completed his report into Trump. (RELATED: Cummings Skips Tour Of HUD Facility In Baltimore)

House Judiciary Chairman Jerry Nadler requested a number of documents from the White House and sent letters seeking information from people and organizations close to Trump on March 4. (RELATED: Mueller Says His Report Is His ‘Testimony’)

Nadler sent the 81 requests to groups, individual people, and organizations, searching for any evidence of Constitutional abuses and corruption committed by Trump. The New York Democrat said the requests for documents are intended to “begin investigations, to present the case to the American people about obstruction of justice, about corruption and abuse of power.”

Democrats and cable news pundits have continued to argue that the Mueller report is a cover-up and that further investigations are necessary.