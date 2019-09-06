Disgruntled Mechanic Charged With Sabotaging American Airlines Plane

An American Airlines mechanic has been charged with attempting to sabotage an aircraft over his anger arising from a labor dispute with the company.

The incident occurred on Flight 2834, which was set to depart from Miami to the Bahamas before an error message suddenly appeared. The crew was forced to abort the flight and the 150 people on board were forced to deplane and later take another flight, according to CNBC. (RELATED: Washington Journo Is Angry At American Airlines For Greeting Passengers By Name On The Plane)

The mechanic, who’s name is Abdul-Majeed Marouf Ahmed Alani has been suspended by American Airlines. American Airlines has been locked in a dispute with a union that represents thousands of workers demanding better wages and working conditions.

Republican Florida Sen. Marco Rubio tweeted that he had similar experiences on two flights he took out of Miami last month. (RELATED: Marco Rubio Weighs In On NFL Rules Controversy)

“Last week,on 2 consecutive days,I had 2 flights on American Airlines out of Miami cancelled after leaving gate due to last minute ‘mechanical issue,'” Rubio said.

Last week,on 2 consecutive days,I had 2 flights on ⁦@AmericanAir out of #Miami ⁩ cancelled after leaving gate due to last minute “mechanical issue”. Now we learn an American mechanic was caught sabotaging planes due to labor dispute.https://t.co/5K2gJXI1KS — Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) September 6, 2019

Rubio also added that while he wants workers to get a fair contract, Ahmed Alani’s alleged actions were unacceptable.

“My cancellations didn’t disrupt me too much,” Rubio said. “But other passengers on those flights missed connections & some got stranded.”