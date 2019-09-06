Ed Henry Returns To Fox News After Liver Transplant To Save His Sister

Fox News reporter and host Ed Henry returned to the “Fox & Friends” couch Friday after undergoing surgery to become a living liver donor to his sister Colleen.

Henry, who announced the surgery over the summer, teared up as he spoke of his sister and then turned his attention to the live audience of first responders, thanking them for the sacrifices they make every day for people they don’t even know. (RELATED: Fox’s Ed Henry Makes Tearful Announcement About Upcoming Surgery)

WATCH:

“9/11 means a lot to our family and everything you guys do every single day. I hear some people say to me every day, like ‘this is selfless.’ I did that for my sister, who I love. That’s easy, I think,” Henry choked up again. “What you do, every single day, helping people that you may not even know, I mean the number of people on 9/11 who rushed into those buildings, Stephen Siller and everyone else didn’t know people they wanted to save.”

Henry donated a portion of his liver over the summer to his sister Colleen, whose liver was diseased. He noted that she was doing very well, and that he hoped to have her on the show soon.