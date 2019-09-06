Ivanka Stuns In Gorgeous Sleeveless Yellow Floral Dress In Paraguay

Ivanka Trump turned heads Friday when she stepped out wearing a gorgeous yellow dress during a roundtable discussion in Asunción, Paraguay, about women’s empowerment programs.

The first daughter looked just as striking as ever in the high collar, floral number that went down past her knees as she joined Paraguay’s President Mario Abdo Benitez and First Lady Silvana López Moreira at the Presidential Palace. (RELATED: Celebrate Melania’s Birthday With These Unforgettable Looks As First Lady)

She completed the great look with her new short hair and black high heels.(RELATED: Ivanka Turns Heads In Gorgeous Yellow Plaid Skirt Suit)

To say she looked spectacular would be an understatement.

“Two productive days in Colombia,” the first daughter captioned her post on Instagram, along with a video from her trip so far. “We are advancing women’s economic empowerment in our hemisphere through W-GDP:

▪️Launched the Academy for Women Entrepreneurs ▪️1st US-Colombia Women Peace and Security National Action Plan

▪️40 Female Cadet Scholarships ▪️$600M for Fund Mujer (W-GDP’s LATAM’s Women’s Fund)

▪️1st compact (Executive Order supporting Colombian women’s access to credit signed by President Duque) ▪️Joint W-GDP Communique ▪️Visit to a successful woman-owned farm ▪️Reaffirmed the U.S. commitment to the people of Venezuela at the border in Cucuta #WGDP.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ivanka Trump (@ivankatrump) on Sep 6, 2019 at 5:46am PDT

At every step along the way, Ivanka has showed off her incredible fashion sense. Most recently, she turned heads when she showed up in a stunning sleeveless, gold, metallic dress for a dinner with Columbian President Ivan Duque and his wife María Ruiz.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ivanka Trump (@ivankatrump) on Sep 3, 2019 at 9:24pm PDT

Check out some of her other unforgettable looks here.