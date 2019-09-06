Biden Calls Activist ‘Kiddo’ Before Making ‘Guarantee’ To ‘End Fossil Fuel,’ She Found It ‘Patronizing’

Former Vice President Joe Biden promised an environmental activist on Friday that he would “end fossil fuel” if elected president.

However, his use of the word “kiddo” left 24-year-old Rebecca Beaulieu reportedly feeling patronized.

WATCH:

The Democratic 2020 presidential candidate had been challenged by Beaulieu during a New Castle, New Hampshire campaign stop for accepting donations from a liquified natural gas firm cofounder, ABC3360 reported.

Biden denied that the donor was associated with the firm, then called the woman “kiddo” and took her hand before saying, “I want you to look at my eyes. I guarantee you. I guarantee you. We’re going to end fossil fuel.”

Beaulieu told reporters she appreciated the fact that her question was taken seriously by the former vice president, but was unsatisfied with his plan to end net carbon emissions by 2050.

She was also unhappy with his use of the word “kiddo” to address her, reportedly finding it “patronizing.”

Biden told CNN’s Dana Bash early last month that there would be no place for coal or fracking in his administration if elected. (RELATED: ‘Middle Class Joe?’ — Financial Docs Reveal Just How Many Millions Biden Has Earned Since Leaving Obama White House)

“We would make sure it’s eliminated and no more subsidies … for any fossil fuel,” he said.