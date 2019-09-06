John Krasinski Talks Season 2 Of ‘Jack Ryan’ On Amazon Prime

John Krasinski recently previewed the new season of “Jack Ryan” on Amazon Prime, and it sounds awesome.

Krasinski plays the title character in the hit series, and we saw him be a bit of a badass in season one as he helped stop a massive terrorist plot. Now, it sounds like he won’t ever go back to working at a desk when season two gets released Nov. 1. (RELATED: ‘Jack Ryan’ Season Two Will Be Released On Amazon Prime Nov. 1)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by John Krasinski (@johnkrasinski) on Sep 4, 2019 at 9:03am PDT

“This is a guy who very openly stated, ‘Here’s all the work. Go get the bad guys. I don’t want to be a part of it,’ But now his eyes have been opened and he can’t go back,” Krasinski recently told Entertainment Weekly.

We also know the new season will focus heavily on Venezuela, which mirrors real life and the current news cycle.

Nov. 1 really can’t get here fast enough. As you can see in the trailer above, it also looks like we’re going to get a similar ambush scene as to the one we got in “Clear and Present Danger” with Harrison Ford as Jack Ryan.

Yeah, you can go ahead and sign me up for that right now.

It sounds like Ryan will be locked in on killing the bad guys in season two, and I like the fact he can’t ever return to his old job.

There’s nothing better than a guy who is all in on the violence and action, especially when it’s a character as great as Jack Ryan.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jack Ryan (@jackryanamazon) on Jul 27, 2019 at 10:00am PDT

Tune in Nov. 1 to catch season two. You know I’ll be watching with the rest of you.