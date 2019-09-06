Jon Gruden Says The Plan Is For Antonio Brown To Play Against The Broncos, Won’t Be Suspended

Oakland Raiders head coach Jon Gruden believes Antonio Brown will play Monday against the Denver Broncos.

In an incredibly unexpected twist, Gruden told the media on Friday the “plan” is for Brown to play in a few days. It had previously been reported that he was going to be suspended for his nonstop antics, but an apology to the team seemed to change everything. (RELATED: Antonio Brown Gets Fined By The Oakland Raiders For Missing Practice)

You can watch the video from Scott Bair below.

Raiders head coach said Antonio Brown is back, and the plan is for him to play Monday night. pic.twitter.com/VH9XJws9Kq — Scott Bair (@BairNBCS) September 6, 2019

This is honestly embarrassing for the Raiders. What an absolute joke for the leadership of the franchise. Antonio Brown has been nothing but a distraction and a problem.

Now, they’re not only not suspending him, but they’re actually going to play him Monday against the Broncos. Mike Mayock, the owner, other executives and even Gruden should all be ashamed.

I’m a big fan of Jon Gruden, but this is inexcusable.

Brown’s actions have been embarrassing. For the Raiders to let him on the field sends an unacceptable message to the rest of the team.

It tells everybody else wearing silver and black that they can do whatever they want without repercussions. It’s a terrible call on the part of Mayock.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Boomin (@ab) on Aug 16, 2019 at 8:17pm PDT

I can only imagine how pissed off his teammates on the Raiders must be. What a disgraceful day for the Oakland Raiders.

Trust me, they will come to regret not punishing Brown. He’s a cancer, and they should have cut him at the first possible chance.