Kendall Jenner Admitted She Was ‘Nervous’ To Meet Brad Pitt

Supermodel Kendall Jenner revealed she was “nervous” to meet actor Brad Pitt.

Pitt recently attended one of Kanye West’s Sunday Services that Jenner was also present at, according to an interview published Thursday by The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

“He was there. I think he’s been a couple times, but that was the first time I was there that he was there. And I literally left early,” she admitted. “I just saw ‘Once Upon a Time in Hollywood’ and it was so good and he, like, gets better with age. So I was like, ‘I gotta go.'” (RELATED: Supermodel Kendall Jenner Thinks She’s The Least Sexy Of All Her Sisters)

“Isn’t there a saying like, ‘Don’t ever meet your superhero’ or whatever?'” she continued to Fallon. “I don’t know. I just, like, love him so much. I’m like, ‘I’m just gonna leave it at that and leave.’ I get nervous.”

Imagine being so famous that someone who is as famous as Jenner is too nervous to meet you. That’s crazy to me. I can’t speak for Pitt, but I bet he would love to meet the supermodel. She’s gorgeous and down to earth.

She’d probably even make Pitt a little nervous. I think Jenner should have taken her chance instead of running away.