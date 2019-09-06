Texas Country Singer Kylie Rae Harris Dies In Car Crash At Age 30

Texas country music singer Kylie Rae Harris died after a three-car crash on a trip to New Mexico earlier this week.

The crash occurred on Wednesday, according to a report published by Billboard.

“We are heartbroken to confirm that Kylie Rae Harris passed away in a car accident last night,” Harris’ publicist says in a statement. “We have no further details to share, and ask for privacy for her family at this time. Everyone that knew Kylie knew how much she loved her family and, beyond that, how much she loved music. The best tribute to her unmatched enthusiasm for both is to spread as much love as you can today, and listen to music that fully inspires you.” (RELATED: Kevin Hart Will Be ‘Just Fine’ Following Injuries From His Car Accident, Per His Wife Eniko Parrish)

A 16-year-old driver also died in the crash. The third driver was not injured in the three-car pile up on State Road 522. The cops are reportedly investigating if alcohol was involved in the crash.

Harris, 30, released her self-titled EP back in March. The “Twenty Years From Now” singer wrote the album about life lessons she had learned over the years.

Harris grew up outside of Dallas, Texas and began writing her own songs at age 14. She had released two albums.