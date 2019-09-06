Country Star Kylie Rae Harris Posts Emotional Video About Life And Loss Hours Before She’s Killed

Country singer Kylie Rae Harris posted an emotional video about life and loss just hours before she was killed in a car accident Wednesday in New Mexico.

In the video shared on her Instagram Story the same day she was killed in three vehicle crash on State Road 522, Harris shared personal family memories about missing those who have passed, including her dad, per E! News in a piece published Thursday. (RELATED: Report: Kevin Hart ‘Going Through Hell’ After Suffering ‘Major’ Injuries In Car Wreck)

“Literally everybody that was here has passed away except for my uncle and including my dad. I’m going to cry,” the “Twenty Years From Now” hitmaker said. “I’ve been driving for almost 12 hours and you would think that’s so exhausting and boring but like, the last couple of hours driving through the mountains and remembering my place in the back seat as a little kid when my dad was making these treks here. Like, it was the f–king best.”(RELATED: Kevin Hart Steps Down As Oscars Host After Old Tweets Surface)

Harris then talked about an accident that took place on the same roads years before when he her dad actually hit a cow. She then noted that it was comforting in a way when she was driving through the area and all the sudden “these random cows” just showed up.

“I know that’s very depressing,” the late country singer explained. “But just the fact that I started, when I was on my trek through the mountains, I had just started crying and I was sad and all of a sudden these cows appeared out of nowhere. And we grieve in different ways but like, I don’t know.”

Four hours later, the singer and another driver, died in an accident on that same stretch of read. According to reports, a third driver escaped injuries and law enforcement suspect alcohol was a factor in the wreck.

Earlier in the day, Harris tweeted that she was running low on gas and asked Jesus to help her make it to the next fuel station.

“Fuel range is 46 miles and I’m 36 from the nearest gas station,” the “Waited” singer tweeted. “Dear baby Jesus please don’t let me get stranded in NM.”