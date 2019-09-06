REPORT: Matt Lauer And Annette Roque’s Divorce Finalized

Disgraced media anchor Matt Lauer and ex-wife Annette Roque’s divorce is officially final.

The couple was married for 20 years, according to a report published by Page Six. The divorce papers were signed by a Suffolk County Supreme Court judge on Thursday, court spokesman Lucian Chalfen said.

As previously reported, Lauer and Roque first filed divorce papers back in July after coming to a multimillion-dollar settlement. Roque will reportedly receive $20 million plus the couple’s Hamptons horse farm.

The finalized divorce comes two years after the couple originally split. Lauer and Roque first separated after the media personality was fired by NBC after a series of sexual misconduct allegations. (RELATED: REPORT: Matt Lauer’s Wife Files For Divorce)

The couple married back in 1998 and share three kids together: Jack, 17, Romy, 14, and Thijs, 11. Sources claim the pair are on good terms.

Since the split, Lauer has resided in the Hamptons.

“Matt plans to stay in the Hamptons because he is very happy there. He has the privacy he needs and is at peace there,” a source told Entertainment Tonight.

“He’s taking care of himself, he’s playing a lot of golf and going to the gym,” the source added. “He has found support from old friends who have reached out.”