Matthew McConaughey Will Be The College GameDay Guest Picker For LSU/Texas

Matthew McConaughey will be on College GameDay on Saturday when Texas plays LSU in the biggest game of the weekend.

The news was announced Thursday afternoon, and he's obviously 100% the perfect choice to join the GameDay crew on ESPN for the epic matchup as the guest picker.

GUEST PICKER ALERT @McConaughey will be joining the crew on Saturday at 8am CT as GameDay’s guest picker for LSU vs. Texas. pic.twitter.com/5p8pGlH2Rn — College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) September 5, 2019

Dear Longhorn Nation, LSU is coming to our backyard on the 40 and its time to get it on!!! I’ll be the guest picker on ESPN’s @CollegeGameDay this Saturday before the game. ESPN at 8am CT. OWN IT. Hook Em, mcConaughey — Matthew McConaughey (@McConaughey) September 5, 2019

College GameDay is already mandatory viewing for fans of college football. I’m pretty sure that’s written in the Bill of Rights. You don’t need to look it up. Just trust me on this one.

Now, with McConaughey in the mix, you’d have to be an idiot to miss GameDay on Saturday morning. It’s going to be glorious.

Everybody knows the “True Detective” star is a gigantic fan of the Longhorns and now he’s even a professor at Texas.

When it comes to Texas football, there’s nobody I want to hear from more than McConaughey.

On top of his love for the Longhorns, the man just knows how to say things that grab your attention. He didn’t take over Hollywood by accident.

He did it because he’s entertaining as all hell, and he’s full of life advice everybody should pay attention to.

Saturday morning when GameDay rolls around, I’ll be locked in and focused on every single word McConaughey has to say.

I’ve already got my gambling picks lined up, but I might have to just switch them to whatever he picks. I think I’d have to be crazy to bet against one of the largest cultural icons in America.

Tune in at 7:30 EST on ABC to watch the Longhorns and Tigers do battle.