REPORT: Meghan Markle Will Be Attending The US Open

Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle will reportedly be in attendance at this year’s US Open.

The palace confirmed Markle will be in attendance, but sources claim she isn’t making the trip just to see pal Serena Williams play, according to a report published by Page Six.

Markle reportedly is showing up in order to do some damage control after receiving backlash over the last months over the private jet transportation and the debacle over photos at Wimbledon.

Markle and husband environmentalist Prince Harry received criticism after flying private twice in one week. (RELATED: Pink, Ellen Degeneres Defend Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s Private Jet Use)

“She’s coming after the scandal over people taking photos of her at Wimbledon this summer and will come with at least two police protection officers,” the source told Page Six, “but they won’t be able to stop gawkers from taking photos.”

Wimbledon fan told off for Meghan Markle ‘selfie’ says he didn’t know royal was there.https://t.co/Ke4JU5W2Mc pic.twitter.com/vIKBavLOva — LADbible (@ladbible) July 12, 2019

I’m not exactly sure what this “PR stunt” really does for Markle unless she’s going to allow people to take pictures of her at the US Open. But even then, she still has to travel by plane to get to America, so she isn’t doing much for the environment.

Maybe she’s traveling commercial and not private since she won’t have baby Archie with her. Apparently, that’s the reason the couple traveled private in the first place.